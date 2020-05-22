As Bihar govt steps up efforts to tackle crisis, BJP eyes political dividend

The government is installing TrueNat, a diagnostic machine used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis, in every district for the primary Covid-19 test. (File photo) The government is installing TrueNat, a diagnostic machine used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis, in every district for the primary Covid-19 test. (File photo)

In poll-bound Bihar, high-decibel political activities are on hold, given the pandemic and the unprecedented reverse migration. To tide over the crisis, the JD (U)-BJP government is ramping up its administrative activities, which in turn could provide it political leverage in the upcoming elections.

The dual crisis has prompted the government and ruling parties to redesign their strategies. As implementation of flagship schemes has been adversely affected, the government has asked officials to push schemes like Mukhyamantri Gramin Gali Nali Puccikaran Nishchay Yojana and Mukhyamantri Gramin Peyjal Nishchay Yojana (to improve rural infrastructure and reach drinking water to every village), and complete them by June-end. It has also launched a skill mapping scheme for the returning migrant workers so that they can be utilised for projects in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi told The Indian Express.

Another area of concern is the returning migrants reaching coronavirus to the villages. The government is thus installing TrueNat, a diagnostic machine used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis, in every district for the primary Covid-19 test. “Every district will have it soon. Those who test positive can be tested again for Covid-19,” Modi said.

Modi maintained that the government, as well as the BJP and JD(U), have kept aside election concerns to fight the pandemic challenges. However, BJP leaders pointed out that the initiatives of the government and party would “eventually create goodwill for the party”.

Over the last few weeks, the Bihar BJP has stepped up its activities, comprising mainly social work like distributing rations, providing food from community kitchens and reaching medical assistance.

“In order to boost booth-level activities, we have announced Saptarishis programme. Seven booth functionaries representing different sections of society will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s May 31 Mann Ki Baat, while maintaining social distancing norms,” BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, there has been an intense campaign “to expose the absence” of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP leader Chirag Paswan during the corona crisis. BJP leaders pointed out that both the young leaders were away from Patna until early this week.

