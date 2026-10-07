As Andhra Pradesh declares drought in 21 districts, Opposition YSRCP asks ‘why so late’

The Andhra Pradesh government recently declared early drought in 21 of its 28 districts.

These include 388 of 688 mandals of which 283 have been classified as ‘severely affected’ and 105 ‘moderately affected’ in the government order (GO) issued on October 1 for the South-West Monsoon 2026 Kharif season.

Now, Opposition YSRCP has slammed the government, alleging that it delayed drought declaration despite conditions becoming severe “from the first week of September itself”.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that interlinking of Godavari and Cauvery river systems can make southern states drought-free.

Former Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State General Secretary Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said Rayalaseema region has been facing the brunt of the rainfall deficit, with 186 of the 388 drought-declared mandals located in the region. As many as 159 of the 283 severe-drought mandals are also situated there, he said.