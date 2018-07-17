MNS workers dig up pavement outside Mantralaya in protest against potholes

Maharastra’s Mantralaya. (Express file Photo by Kevin D’souza) Maharastra’s Mantralaya. (Express file Photo by Kevin D’souza)

Around eight MNS workers were arrested Tuesday for digging up a pavement outside the Mantralaya, police said. The party workers dug up the pavement in the wee hours as a mark of protest against potholes on the city roads.

“A group of around 20 workers of the MNS gathered outside the Mantralaya around 3 am today and started digging up a footpath using spades and other tools to protest against the potholes on roads,” a senior police official said.

He added that the police staff deployed at the Mantralaya on duty rushed towards the protestors and tried to stop them. The party workers were arrested under charges of damaging public property and breaching prohibitory orders.

#WATCH MNS workers break road in front of Mantralaya in Mumbai to protest against potholes in the city, late last night.

“All the MNS members present there were taken to the Marine Drive police station, where eight of them involved in digging up the footpath were arrested,” Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I) said.

Nearly two days ago, MNS members had attacked a government office in Navi Mumbai in order to vent out their anger over potholes along the Sion-Panvel stretch.

In the past month, nearly five people lost their lives in Thane region due to accidents related to potholes as victims lost their balance on the two-wheelers and fell.

