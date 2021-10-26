Aryan Khan Case: Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede of illegal phone tapping

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday made fresh allegations against NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, accusing him of illegal phone tapping.

Malik shared a letter that he allegedly received from an unnamed NCB officer which lists 26 cases in which Sameer Wankhede and his team allegedly planted drugs on people to arrest them.

Malik has requested officials to include it in the investigation being conducted against Wankhede and will be handing over the letter to the agency head.

Malik has claimed that Wankhede through two people in Mumbai and Thane has been illegally intercepting mobile phones of some people. Malik added that Wankhede had sought the call detail record (CDR) of his family member from the police.

NCB has denied these allegations and will issue a detailed statement regarding the same.

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede pic.twitter.com/SOClI3ntAn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 26, 2021

Malik’s latest salvo against Wankhede comes just a day after he shared a birth certificate, purportedly of Sameer Wankhede, stating that his father is one Dawood Wankhede.

Malik has made a series of allegations against Wankhede. He had claimed on Thursday that Wankhede was specifically brought to the NCB by the Centre post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput after which it started “playing games with the film industry”.

Wankhede is at the centre of corruption allegations in the cruise ship drug case after an independent witness accused him of bribery and claimed that investigators made him sign on 10 sheets of blank paper at the NCB office on the day of the raid.

After allegations surfaced, Wankhede submitted an affidavit to a Mumbai court on Monday claiming he was under a “lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation”. The official had also claimed that he was being personally targeted by a well-known political figure (Malik), and the only reason he can fathom is that the NCB had arrested “this person’s son-in-law Sameer Khan”.

NCB has ordered a vigilance probe against Wankhede. The inquiry will be conducted by Gyaneshwar Singh, the NCB deputy director general (DDG) of the northern region based at its headquarters.