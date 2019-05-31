Arvind Sawant inducted, Sena MPs from rural areas complain about being ‘ignored again’

The induction of two-time Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union cabinet has set off rumblings in the party with MPs from rural Maharashtra complaining about being ignored once again.

The Shiv Sena presently has 18 MPs, of which seven come from urban pockets and 11 from largely rural areas. There had been a demand from the elected MPs that the party needed to look beyond leaders from the extended Mumbai Metropolitan Region while selecting nominees for joining the central government.

In 2014, the Sena had Raigad MP Anant Geete as the only representative in the Narendra Modi government. The defeat of Geete, a six-time MP and of other veterans like four-time MP Chandrakant Khaire and three-time MP Shivaji Adhalrao Patil in the 2019 elections had raised the hopes of other Sena old hands about getting nominated to the central cabinet.

The two major frontrunners based on their seniority were the five-time MP from Yavatmal, Washim Bhawana Gawli, and the three-time MP from Buldhana, Prataprao Jadhav. But there was massive anti-incumbency against both, and they are believed to have won riding on the Modi wave.

That appears to be the reason why Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray nominated Sawant, a two-time MP over other senior leaders. Both Uddhav and his son Aaditya Thackeray attended the swearing-in of Modi and his cabinet in Delhi on Thursday.

“The Sena has got its rightful share in the cabinet. However, we are worried about the fact that MPs from rural Maharashtra despite winning multiple times are not getting their dues. Sena sends maximum MPs from rural Maharashtra and it would make sense for the party to give these representatives their dues. We will raise this issue with the party at an appropriate forum,” said a newly elected Sena MP.

There are indications that the Sena might get one more cabinet berth in the near future.

In 2014, the Sena was offered two spots, one Cabinet and the other Minister of State, but the party preferred to let go of the junior post saying it was not a full cabinet post.