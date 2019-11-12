Arvind Sawant quits Modi ministry: No trust in BJP

Sending his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heavy Industries Minister Arvind Sawant on Monday accused the BJP of lying on power-sharing promises and said he has no trust in the ruling party.

Addressing the media, Sawant accused the BJP of reneging on its promise to Sena for an equal division of seats and power in Maharashtra, and thereby forcing the latter to snap ties. He alleged that the BJP was resorting to “lies” by denying the agreement reached between leaders of the two allies before the Assembly elections.

“They have also hurt my party by lying…. Since there is no trust left, I have decided to resign,” said Sawant, who was the only Sena minister in the Union Cabinet.