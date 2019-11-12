President accepts Arvind Sawant’s resignation, Prakash Javadekar gets his portfolio

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was given additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Tuesday, a day after Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant resigned from the Union Council.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Sawant’s resignation this morning and allocated the portfolio to Javadekar, who heads two other ministries — Information and Broadcasting, and Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Sawant, the lone Sena MP in Modi’s Cabinet, had quit on Monday after accusing the BJP of lying with regard to its power-sharing promises in Maharashtra, thereby forcing the allies to snap ties. “They have also hurt my party by lying…. Since there is no trust left, I have decided to resign,” Sawant said.

The alliance between the Sena and BJP unravelled over the weekend as the BJP failed to garner the support of the Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. Led by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a delegation of BJP leaders met the Governor on Sunday and turned down his invitation citing lack of numbers. The allies have been unable to come to a consensus over a power-sharing agreement in the state.

The Sena, a day later, failed to cobble up support from the NCP and Congress to form the government. The Governor has given the NCP time till 8.30 pm tonight to stake claim to form the government.