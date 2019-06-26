Arvind Kumar appointed new IB chief, Samant Goel to head R&AW

The Union government Wednesday appointed senior IPS officer Arvind Kumar as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Samant Goel as the next chief of India’s external spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Kumar, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre will be replacing Rajiv Jain whose tenure comes to an end on June 29.

Samant Goel, also from the 1984-batch, was heading operations for the external intelligence agency and was reportedly instrumental in planning the February 2019 Balakot air strikes as well as the 2016 surgical strikes carried out after the terror attack at Uri brigade. He belongs to the Punjab cadre.

Samant Goel will succeed Anil Dhasmana whose tenure comes to an end on June 29.