Arvind Kejriwal writes to non-BJP CMs, expresses concerns over amendments to Electricity Act by Centre

In a bid to corner the Centre over the proposed reforms in the power sector ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday wrote a letter to non-BJP chief ministers seeking their comments on the amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003.

Kejriwal sent the letter to chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan, H D Kumaraswamy, V Narayansamy, Edapaddi K Palaniswami, Lal Thanhawla, Amarinder Singh, K Chandrashekhar Rao, Naveen Patnaik and Pawan Chamling.

In his letter, Kejriwal wrote, “The proposed amendments to the Electricity Act 2003 are a matter of serious concern as they concentrate all powers in the electricity sector in the hands of Central Government to the exclusion of State Governments and it will lead to an immediate steep hike in electricity tariffs.”

“It appears that the motive of the Central Government is to impose and hasten privatisation of electricity all over the country and to favour a few companies. By concentrating all powers with itself, the Centre will be able to do that,” the letter said.

Urging leaders to ensure that the Bill doesn’t get passed in Parliament, the Chief Minister added, “We all need to get together to ensure that the Central Government does not succeed in getting this amendment Bill passed in Parliament. We may also give it wide publicity and make people aware of how these amendments will adversely affect a common man.”

Expressing his desire to personally meet the leaders regarding the matter, Kejriwal said, “Since this is an extremely critical matter which will have nationwide consequences, I would like to personally come to discuss it in detail with you. I would appreciate if you could kindly indicate your earliest convenience.”

Kejriwal had earlier said the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, 2003, were a frontal attack on the federal structure, as implementing them would render the states toothless in the power sector — a Concurrent List subject that can legislated on by both the states and the Centre.

