Saturday, June 16, 2018
Arvind Kejriwal welcomes back Manohar Parrikar, wishes him healthy life

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, 62, returned to Goa on Thursday evening and resumed his official work from yesterday.

By: PTI | Panaji | Published: June 16, 2018 12:47:59 pm
Manohar Parrikar, Arvind Kejriwal, Goa chief minister,India news, Indian Express news Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had left for the US on March 7.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed back his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar after the latter returned to India following a three-month-long treatment in the USA.

Parrikar, 62, returned to Goa on Thursday evening and resumed his official work from yesterday. “@manoharparrikar Welcome back sir. God bless you with a long and healthy life,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had left for the US on March 7. Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence.

