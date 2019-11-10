Kejriwal welcomes Ayodhya verdict, says keep calm

While welcoming Saturday’s Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, the Delhi units of all political parties called for peace going forward. “After hearing the arguments of all parties, the five judges of the SC Bench gave an unanimous verdict. We welcome the SC verdict. The decades-old dispute has ended today. I appeal to all to maintain peace and harmony,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Terming the judgment as “unprecedented and historic”, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said he had asked the state unit to maintain restraint and avoid making controversial comments on the issue.

“Senior functionaries to mandal level leaders have been told not to violate the party line… This verdict is not a victory or defeat of any community, and they should maintain peace and harmony after the verdict,” he said.

The BJP office, which otherwise remains abuzz on most days, was largely empty through the day on Saturday. Sources said there were instructions not to plan any celebration or distribute sweets. “There are no events planned as party leaders have been asked by the top leadership to not go overboard over the decision,” said a senior leader. Senior BJP leaders also met RSS functionaries later in the day.

In a meeting, the Delhi Congress passed a resolution saying the party honoured the Supreme Court judgment.

“Constitution of the country is supreme for the Congress. The party honours the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue,” said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

He also urged Congress workers to ensure harmony and brotherhood in their neighbourhoods, and maintain restraint when commenting on the verdict.