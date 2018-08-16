Arvind Kejriwal visits Vajpayee at AIIMS, asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI) New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who turned 50 today, appealed to the AAP volunteers and his followers to avoid birthday celebrations in view of deteriorating health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The chief minister along with his deputy Manish Sisodia visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) this morning to enquire about Vajpayee’s health. “Sad to hear about Atalji’s health. I pray to God for his fast recovery,” he tweeted.

The media advisor to the chief minister, Nagender Sharma, said he has requested party volunteers and well wishers to avoid his birthday celebration and refrain from paying visit at his residence for this. “Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal requests party volunteers & well wishers not to celebrate his birthday in view of deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister Sh Atal Behari Vajpayee ji. Volunteers are requested to refrain from visiting CM residence (sic),” Sharma tweeted.

The condition of Vajpayee remains critical and he continues to be on advanced life-support system, AIIMS said in a statement today. The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the hospital here on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

