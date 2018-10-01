Arvind Kejriwal tweets: Vivek was Hindu. Why did they kill him?

Tiwari’s family confirmed that they spoke to Kejriwal over phone, but did not share details of the conversation. They also said they do not want the death to be politicised. Tiwari’s family confirmed that they spoke to Kejriwal over phone, but did not share details of the conversation. They also said they do not want the death to be politicised.

A day after 28-year-old Vivek Tiwari, sales manager at tech giant Apple, was shot allegedly by two policemen at close range, politicians visited the family of the deceased and offered condolences. But it was Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s tweets that attracted criticism from the victim’s family.

On Sunday, Kejriwal retweeted a message and tweeted: “Vivek Tiwari toh Hindu tha? Phir usko inhone kyu maara? BJP ke neta pure desh me Hindu ladkiyon ka rape karte ghoom rahe hai? Apni aankho se parda hataiye. BJP Hinduon ki hitaishi nahi hai. Satta paane ke liye agar inhe saare Hinduon ka katal karna pade toh yeh do minute nahi sochenge (Vivek was a Hindu. Why did they kill him then? BJP leaders are raping Hindu girls all over the country. Remove curtains from your mind. BJP is not the well-wisher of Hindus. They won’t even think for two minutes before killing all the Hindus in order to get power).”

“Ek begunaah Hindu ko din dahade goli maar di. Unke hatyare se thane me bitha kar press conference karwate ho. Aapka mantri aapko apradhi ghoshit karta hai. Unke liye jab hum nyay maangte hain to BJP wale kahte hai hamari soch ochhi hai (Killed an innocent Hindu in daylight. You make his killers do a press conference in the police station. Your minister declares you a criminal. When we ask justice for them, you say we have small thinking),” said Kejriwal in an another tweet.

Tiwari’s family, while confirming they spoke to Kejriwal over phone but without revealing what was the conversation about, said they did not wish the death to be politicised.

“Please do not connect everything to faith and religion,” said Kalpana, Tiwari’s widow, adding that Kejriwal has no idea what she is going through and there should not be any politics over her husband’s death.

Kalpana’s brother Vishnu Shukla said they appreciated AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s offer of help, said Tiwari was an Indian first.

“We already have cleared our stand. We are in grief and our lives have been destroyed. At this time whoever is standing with us. we don’t care which party or religion the person belongs. Whoever is with us is ours. We have hope from the BJP and administration as they are in power. We are not of a party or a religion. Vivek was an Indian, an Indian has been killed. He was not a general, not an OBC, neither SC nor ST. He was also not a Hindu or a Muslim. He was a normal innocent human being,” said Shukla.

Principal secretary (information) Avanees Awasthi confirmed to The Indian Express that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to the family over phone.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met the family their residence later in the day and assured all help.

“Police is running a campaign against those involved in crimes. The police did good work to free the state from crime and gundaraaj. The two policemen who committed the crime. strict action is being against them with murder FIR, sending them to jail. but it is not right to raise a question mark on the whole police department. The government is trying its best that no innocent has to go through anything like this ever again,” Maurya told the media.

Responding to Kejriwal he said, “I want to ask all political parties and politicians, including Kejriwal, that they should avoid doing politics over such a sad incident. There are other issues too for politics. The family of the deceased is in grief. We too share that grief and our government does not accept this incident. Giving such kind of statements neither has the support of the people nor of the family of the deceased. Noone will accept statements during this hour of grief.”

A delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders headed by Anurag Bhadoria met the family in the afternoon.

“This is not an accident. It was fortunate that there was a friend (colleague Sana Khan) with him (Vivek Tiwari), otherwise I suspect that the policemen would have kept some arms and ammunition in his vehicle and would have ended the case. Good thing is that the friend raised her voice,” said Bhadoria. He said the opposition will demand a government job for the wife and Rs 5 crore as compensation.

Congress state president Raj Babbar also met the family of the deceased and assured all possible help from their side. Babbar also demanded resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed that he met the family of the deceased on Sunday night

“I have old relations with this family and today I sat with them for around 90 minutes. I told them that the government is with them and we would do everything needed to support them,” Sharma said. “CM Yogi Adityanath also talked to the family. He asked about the whole incident in detail. CM has also assured the family that they have all the support of the government.”

