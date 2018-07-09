Arvind Kejriwal to LG: How can you be selective in accepting SC verdict

LG Anil Baijal with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) LG Anil Baijal with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

The tussle between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal looks far from over despite the Supreme Court verdict last week as the former has now accused the latter of being selective in accepting the court judgement. In a letter written to Baijal on Monday, Kejriwal wondered how he can be “selective” in accepting the apex court verdict. The chief minister also urged Baijal to implement the apex court’s order in letter and spirit and asserted that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not have powers to interpret the order.

He also urged the L-G to approach the Supreme Court immediately for clarification, in case of any confusion while saying “but kindly don’t violate the order of the apex court”.

“But how can you be selective in accepting the judgement? Either you should take a position that all the matters now would be placed before the regular bench and therefore, you would not implement any part of the order. Or you should accept the whole order and implement it.

“How can you say that you will accept this para of the order but not accept that para of the same order?” Kejriwal said in his letter.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court had last week ruled that Delhi Lt Governor does not have independent decision-making powers and he is generally bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. Maintaining that Delhi cannot be granted full statehood, the top court had asked the LG not to behave like an obstructionist.

