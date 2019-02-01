Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP, Congress and BJD, saying the three political parties have ruined the country while other nations have moved ahead of India.

“In the past 70 years, all these parties ruined the country. The BJP, Congress, BJD, all these parties have looted the country,” Kejriwal told a gathering during a Samajik Nyay Abhijaan (social justice campaign) meet in Bhubaneswar. He was accompanied by AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

“So many countries became independent after us. But they marched ahead of us. Germany and Japan, which were destroyed in World War II, marched ahead of us,” Kejriwal said. “Our country is still poor and Odisha is the poorest in the country. If you want to fulfil the dream of our freedom fighters, to establish good schools and hospitals, then give AAP a chance,” he appealed to the crowd.