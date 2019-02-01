Toggle Menu
Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP, Congress and BJD in Odishahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/arvind-kejriwal-targets-bjp-congress-and-bjd-in-odisha-5563698/

Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP, Congress and BJD in Odisha

“In the past 70 years, all these parties ruined the country. The BJP, Congress, BJD, all these parties have looted the country,” Kejriwal told a gathering during a Samajik Nyay Abhijaan (social justice campaign) meet in Bhubaneswar.

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal lok sabha elections, BJP, Congress, BJD, Arvind Kejriwal Odisha, Odisha polls, indian express
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP, Congress and BJD, saying the three political parties have ruined the country while other nations have moved ahead of India.

“In the past 70 years, all these parties ruined the country. The BJP, Congress, BJD, all these parties have looted the country,” Kejriwal told a gathering during a Samajik Nyay Abhijaan (social justice campaign) meet in Bhubaneswar. He was accompanied by AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

“So many countries became independent after us. But they marched ahead of us. Germany and Japan, which were destroyed in World War II, marched ahead of us,” Kejriwal said. “Our country is still poor and Odisha is the poorest in the country. If you want to fulfil the dream of our freedom fighters, to establish good schools and hospitals, then give AAP a chance,” he appealed to the crowd.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Fuhrer vs Mussolini: Congress, BJP trade charges over jobs
2 Amit Shah: Govt ensured welfare of poor irrespective of religion
3 Rajasthan: Hike in unemployment allowance from March 1, announces Ashok Gehlot