Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in LIVE updates: Nearly 2,000 cops on duty ahead of oath ceremony

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after the party’s victory in the Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI) AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after the party’s victory in the Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: Around 2,000 personnel of Delhi Police and 25 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal — for a third consecutive term — at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm.

The AAP leader has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs (all from BJP) and the eight BJP MLAs for the ceremony. The Prime Minister, however, is not expected to attend as he is scheduled to be in his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday.

Kejriwal and his Cabinet will also share the stage with 50 special guests from different fields, who have contributed to the capital. Called ‘Dilli ke Nirmata’, those on the guest list include traders, teachers, principals, labourers, advocates, engineers, doctors, sportspersons, students, bus drivers and conductors, auto drivers, Metro pilots, farmers, anganwadi workers, sanitation workers and social workers.

In the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP recorded a massive victory winning 62 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.