Sunday, February 16, 2020
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in LIVE updates: Nearly 2,000 cops on duty ahead of oath ceremony

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2020 9:14:01 am
arvind kejriwal swearing in, arvind kejriwal swearing in live updates, arvind kejriwal oath ceremony, delhi cm arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal, delhi assembly election results, delhi election results, delhi police, delhi city news AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after the party’s victory in the Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: Around 2,000 personnel of Delhi Police and 25 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal — for a third consecutive term — at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm.

The AAP leader has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs (all from BJP) and the eight BJP MLAs for the ceremony. The Prime Minister, however, is not expected to attend as he is scheduled to be in his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday.

Kejriwal and his Cabinet will also share the stage with 50 special guests from different fields, who have contributed to the capital. Called ‘Dilli ke Nirmata’, those on the guest list include traders, teachers, principals, labourers, advocates, engineers, doctors, sportspersons, students, bus drivers and conductors, auto drivers, Metro pilots, farmers, anganwadi workers, sanitation workers and social workers.

In the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP recorded a massive victory winning 62 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

    09:14 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi to swearing-in

    Arvind Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs (all from BJP) and the eight BJP MLAs to attend his swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan Sunday. The Prime Minister, however, is not expected to attend as he is scheduled to be in his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday. Other than Kejriwal, the six ministers who were part of the previous cabinet — MLAs Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot — will also be sworn in on Sunday. Delhi, as per rules, can have only a seven-member cabinet.

    09:04 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    'Victory of those who dream to make Delhi a world-class city': Manish Sisodia

    Addressing reporters on Saturday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “It is a great victory for the people of Delhi, who made the Kejriwal model of governance and development triumphant. It is the victory of those who dream to make Delhi a world-class city and work tirelessly for it. These fifty people — Dilli ke Nirmata — will be seated with the Chief Minister on a special stage. Collaborating with them, the government will pursue development work and schemes in Delhi effectively in the next five years. We had a good five years; the next five years will be even better.”

    08:57 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    'Dilli ke Nirmata’: Teacher, doctor and architect among 50 who will share stage with Kejriwal

    Taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet will share the stage with 50 special guests from different fields, who have contributed to the capital. Called ‘Dilli ke Nirmata’, those on the guest list include traders, teachers, principals, labourers, advocates, engineers, doctors, sportspersons, students, bus drivers and conductors, auto drivers, Metro pilots, farmers, anganwadi workers, sanitation workers and social workers.

    08:55 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    Snipers in place to monitor security ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in

    Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said they have also deployed the traffic policemen. “We have made multi-level security arrangements and will monitor all routes leading to the venue through CCTV. Snipers are positioned at buildings to ensure security,” he added. Drones are also likely to be used.

    08:52 (IST)16 Feb 2020
    Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM today

    arvind kejriwal swearing in, arvind kejriwal swearing in live updates, arvind kejriwal oath ceremony, delhi cm arvind kejriwal, arvind kejriwal, delhi assembly election results, delhi election results, delhi police, delhi city news Arvind Kejriwal celebrates AAP's victory in the recently-held Delhi Assembly elections.

    Other than Arvind Kejriwal, the six ministers who were part of the previous cabinet — MLAs Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot — will also be sworn in on Sunday. Delhi, as per rules, can have only a seven-member cabinet.

    A notification was issued by the President Friday, appointing the seven to the cabinet. In Delhi, swearing-in can happen only after an intimation about the MLAs in cabinet is sent to the President through the L-G and MHA.

    Meanwhile, newly elected BJP MLA Vijender Gupta wrote a letter to L-G Anil Baijal Saturday, requesting him to withdraw a circular that has made it “compulsory” for government school teachers to attend Sunday’s ceremony. Gupta, leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly, said the circular is “dictatorial” and has shattered his belief that Kejriwal’s focus after coming back to power would be on governance and strengthening democratic ethos.

