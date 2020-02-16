Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in LIVE updates: Nearly 2,000 cops on duty ahead of oath ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates: Around 2,000 personnel of Delhi Police and 25 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal — for a third consecutive term — at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm.
The AAP leader has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs (all from BJP) and the eight BJP MLAs for the ceremony. The Prime Minister, however, is not expected to attend as he is scheduled to be in his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday.
Kejriwal and his Cabinet will also share the stage with 50 special guests from different fields, who have contributed to the capital. Called ‘Dilli ke Nirmata’, those on the guest list include traders, teachers, principals, labourers, advocates, engineers, doctors, sportspersons, students, bus drivers and conductors, auto drivers, Metro pilots, farmers, anganwadi workers, sanitation workers and social workers.
In the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP recorded a massive victory winning 62 of the 70 seats while BJP bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.
Highlights
Arvind Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs (all from BJP) and the eight BJP MLAs to attend his swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan Sunday. The Prime Minister, however, is not expected to attend as he is scheduled to be in his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday. Other than Kejriwal, the six ministers who were part of the previous cabinet — MLAs Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot — will also be sworn in on Sunday. Delhi, as per rules, can have only a seven-member cabinet.
Addressing reporters on Saturday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “It is a great victory for the people of Delhi, who made the Kejriwal model of governance and development triumphant. It is the victory of those who dream to make Delhi a world-class city and work tirelessly for it. These fifty people — Dilli ke Nirmata — will be seated with the Chief Minister on a special stage. Collaborating with them, the government will pursue development work and schemes in Delhi effectively in the next five years. We had a good five years; the next five years will be even better.”
Taking oath as Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet will share the stage with 50 special guests from different fields, who have contributed to the capital. Called ‘Dilli ke Nirmata’, those on the guest list include traders, teachers, principals, labourers, advocates, engineers, doctors, sportspersons, students, bus drivers and conductors, auto drivers, Metro pilots, farmers, anganwadi workers, sanitation workers and social workers.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said they have also deployed the traffic policemen. “We have made multi-level security arrangements and will monitor all routes leading to the venue through CCTV. Snipers are positioned at buildings to ensure security,” he added. Drones are also likely to be used.
Around 2,000 personnel of Delhi Police and 25 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal — for a third consecutive term — at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 am and traffic regulations will be in place in the area from 8 am to 2 pm. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.