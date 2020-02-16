‘Wish you could come today’: Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi’s Twitter exchange

Kejriwal had on Friday invited PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony in the national capital’s Ramlila Maidan. (File Photo) Kejriwal had on Friday invited PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony in the national capital’s Ramlila Maidan. (File Photo)

Hours after Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party supremo on Twitter.

“I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure,” PM Modi tweeted.

Replying swiftly to PM Modi’s tweet, Kejriwal said he wished the Prime Minister had attended his swearing-in ceremony. “Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians,” he responded.

On Friday, Kejriwal had invited PM Modi to his swearing-in ceremony in the national capital’s Ramlila Maidan.

After taking the oath, CM Kejriwal said, “I want to work by taking everyone along. We forgive our opponents for whatever remarks they made during the poll campaign. The election is over”.

As many as 50 representatives from each sector shared the stage with Kejriwal. However, the Chief Ministers of other states were not invited.

Kejriwal has retained his previous Cabinet members, who are all male. Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai took oath as the council of ministers.

“I am your chief minister. I am Delhi’s chief minister. Even BJP’s, Congress’ chief minister,” he said, adding “it doesn’t matter who you voted for, now all Delhiites are my family. I will work for everyone, be it from any party, any religion, caste”.

