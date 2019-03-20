Arvind Kejriwal says vote for Modi to make your child ‘chowkidar’, BJP hits back

Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said if people want their children to become watchmen, they should vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but if they want good education, they should vote for his party.

The Delhi BJP hit back at Kejriwal, saying it is better to become a “chowkidar” than being a “big liar” like Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, in a tweet in Hindi, said Modi wants the whole country to become ‘chowkidar’ (watchman).

“If people want their children to become chowkidar, they should vote for Modi but if they want their child to get good education and become doctor, engineer or lawyer, they should vote for AAP,” he said in his tweet.

Retaliating to Kejriwal’s comments, the Delhi BJP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the countrymen to become “Chowkidars” so that they can fight against corruption and social evils.

“Anybody who contributes to the progress of the country is a ‘Chowkidar’ but Kejriwal won’t understand this as he has nothing to do with the country and its countrymen,” the Delhi BJP’s tweet said.

In another tweet, the Delhi BJP said “Chowkidars’ work really hard and are unlike AAP which wastes public money for their own promotion.

On Saturday, Modi had urged his supporters to take the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Since then, the BJP has stepped up its ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign with the prime minister and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word ‘chowkidar’ to their names in their Twitter profiles as they sought people’s support in the Lok Sabha elections.