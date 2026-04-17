‘Not even a single rupee?’: Kejriwal questions PM Modi over ED raids on AAP leaders

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Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal referred to the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at properties linked to party leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora early Friday, as “petty politics,” by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government “just for the sake of power.”
Taking to X, Kejriwal questioned: “Will the Prime Minister tell us how much black money has been recovered from the countless raids conducted so far at the residences of “AAP” leaders? Not even a single rupee?”
“The entire country is watching how petty politics you are indulging in just for the sake of power,” Kejriwal added.
आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता के यहाँ तीन दिन में ये दूसरी ED की रेड है।
क्या प्रधान मंत्री जी बतायेंगे कि अभी तक “आप” नेताओं के यहाँ जो इतनी सारी अनगिनत रेड की हैं, उनमे कितना काला पैसा मिला? एक रुपया भी मिला?
पूरा देश देख रहा है कि आप केवल सत्ता के लिए कितनी ओछी राजनीति कर रहे हैं। https://t.co/qUcfn9Bq53
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2026
Early on Friday, the ED conducted the raids at the residence in Gurdev Nagar and other premises linked to Arora. Arora, who is in Amsterdam, wrote over a post on X: “Good morning! An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies, and I am confident the truth will prevail.”
It comes just two days after the ED raided the properties of AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal, the founder-chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), linked to a suspected money laundering probe.
The move had triggered a political row in Punjab, with AAP alleging misuse of Central agencies against opposition leaders.
Criticising these raids, Kejriwal earlier accused the Centre of misusing agencies for political purposes. He said the people of Punjab would give a “befitting reply” to such actions.
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