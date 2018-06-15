Arvind Kejriwal questions alleged plan to forcibly take two fasting AAP leaders to hospital

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendra Kumar Jain and Gopal Rai during a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals residence. (PTI Photo) CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendra Kumar Jain and Gopal Rai during a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals residence. (PTI Photo)

As the sit-in protest at Raj Niwas by four Aam Aadmi Party ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, entered its fifth day Friday, ambulances and doctors entered the complex and party leaders alleged it was being done to take the ministers away forcibly.

“Why are they planning to take them forcefully? It is just 4 days. Both of them are fit. They are fighting for the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted in response to a tweet about the ambulances entering the residential complex of the Lieutenant Governor.

Why r they planning to take them forcefully? It is just 4 days. Both of them r fit. They r fighting for the people of Delhi. https://t.co/ejg8mozb6X — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 15, 2018

Deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, who started his indefinite fast on Tuesday, said he will stop drinking water if they were forced to break their fast.

“We are physically fit and fighting for the people of Delhi. When we asked for enema in the morning for removal of toxins, the doctors were not allowed to come in. Now we are hearing that we will be taken to the hospital forcibly. I warn the LG, Police and Modi ji to not do this. Don’t try to disrupt our fast, instead focus on our demands. If you try to break our fast, let alone food, I will also give up water,” Sisodia said.

A video shared by the Aam Aadmi Party, showed at least 13 doctors in the room and the lobby of the building in which the four AAP leaders are staging their sit-in protest.

Kejriwal’s letters to PM

Earlier, Kejriwal tweeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking if he would be able to work if top bureaucrats like Hansmukh Adhia, Nripendra Mishra, Pradeep Sinha, R N Choubey and Sushil Kumar came to office daily but stopped attending all the meetings called by him, and insisted they were not on strike.

The Chief Minister also wrote the to Prime Minister, asking him to intervene in the situation as there was a delay in executing seven significant projects. This include the door-step delivery of rations and the desilting of drains before the monsoons.

In his letter, Kejriwal sought that IAS officers, who have refused to attend meetings called by ministers since February following an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, be asked to return to work.

In a video message, Kejriwal said, “We have been here for five days and you have been standing by and letting BJP leaders take over the secretariat instead of ensuring that the IAS officers strike ends.”

He also declared that AAP volunteers and leaders would take the ‘andolan’ (agitation) to the people through a door-to-door signature campaign starting Monday.

“We will get signatures from 10 lakh households and demand for statehood, end to the strike and passage of the plan to deliver rations to the doorstep,” he said.

Condition of ministers

Doctors had earlier checked the condition of ministers Satyendar Jain and Sisodia, who are on an indefinite hunger strike.

As per party statements, Sisodia has lost over 2 kg while Jain’s blood sugar level dipped. The party has claimed that Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has not reached out to end the impasse.

