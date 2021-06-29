Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 free electricity units, bill waiver in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday promised free electricity in Punjab if voted to power in the Assembly elections next year.

While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Kejriwal announced that 300 electricity units will be given free to domestic consumers in Punjab and all arrears in electricity bills will be waived. “If elected, the AAP government in Punjab will give every household in the state free electricity up to 300 units. By doing this, around 77 per cent to 80 per cent people of Punjab will have zero electricity bill, he said. He also promised a 24×7 power supply in Punjab.

AAP announcements in Chandigarh: Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 electricity unit free for domestic consumers in Punjab. Says 76 per cent population of state will get zero bill.

All old arrears in bill for domestic consumers to be waived.

Promises 24X7 power supply.@IndianExpress — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) June 29, 2021

“In the whole country, Punjab has the most expensive electricity, despite it being a power-generating state,” he said. Kejriwal added that Punjab can have the lowest rates for electricity if the alleged nexus between the politicians and electric companies is broken.

Stating that he had ensured a 24×7 power supply in Delhi within 2.5 years of being elected as Chief Minister by repairing the transformers and wires in every street, he said that he will ensure the same in Punjab.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal had tweeted, “In Delhi we give 200 units of electricity free to every family. Women are very happy. The women of Punjab are also hit hard due to price rise. In Punjab too AAP government will give free electricity. Let’s meet tomorrow in Chandigarh.”

The announcement, that he made on his Twitter handle, came amid efforts by the ruling Congress in state to offer 200 units free electricity to all households, a key promise the party had made before the last Assembly elections which the party high command now wants fulfilled in a time bound manner.

There have been widespread protests in urban and rural areas against breakdown in power supply. In many places, in rural areas, employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have been attacked by irate farmers who have not been able to get the promised eight-hour uninterrupted power supply for paddy sowing