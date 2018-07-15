PM Modi obsessed with issues related to Hindu-Muslim divide, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said no development had taken place during the four years of BJP rule. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said no development had taken place during the four years of BJP rule. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said no development had taken place during the four years of BJP rule as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy obsessed with issues related to Hindu-Muslim divide. Addressing a rally in Indore, where he declared activist Alok Agarwal as AAP’s chief ministerial candidate, Kejriwal accused Modi of ignoring pressing issues plaguing the country while raking up matters pertaining to communal divide.

“When the world is talking about technology and 5G, our Prime Minister is describing the Congress as a party of Muslims and the BJP as a party of Hindus,” IANS quoted the AAP chief as saying. Kejriwal was referring to Modi’s remarks on Saturday, where the PM, accusing the Congress of stalling the triple talaq Bill in Parliament, asked if the party was “only for Muslim men”.

Kejriwal’s tacit support to the Congress on the raging issue comes at a time when the Grand Old Party has expressed apprehensions about including AAP in the united fight against the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leadership feels that though it wants a united front to take on the BJP-Modi might in 2019, the party must also be able to retain its own identity and position on necessary issues and it has repeatedly criticised the Delhi government over its administrative “failures”.

“This proves that no development has taken place in the four years of Modi rule,” Kejriwal said. Meanwhile, the moment Kejriwal reached the rally venue, the electricity connection snapped. Taking a dig at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, Kejriwal said, “If this place can lose power connection when another Chief Minister arrives here, I can only pity the people of this state.” He further quipped that even 3G didn’t work well in India.

Attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over an alleged remark attributed to him – in an Urdu daily — during his interaction with Muslim intellectuals this week, Modi said, “I have read in newspapers that the Congress naamdar (dynast) has said that the Congress is a party of Muslims. All I want to ask is, is the party only for Muslim men or is there a place for women in it too? These people block laws in Parliament and do not allow it to function.”

