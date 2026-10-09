Will join with my family, says Arvind Kejriwal, making appeal for Jantar Mantar mobilisation

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "I appeal to the people of the nation to go to Jantar Mantar and take part in the protest against Gyanesh Kumar. I, along with my family, will also go there.", in Panaji on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he intends to join tomorrow’s protest in the national capital, called by the Cockroach Janata Party against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“The way the BJP government at the Centre… is threatening the democracy… votes are being deleted on a mass scale. Those who don’t vote for BJP, their votes are cut and fake votes are added,” Kejriwal said, speaking to reporters in Goa.

“The whole country is demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar… I appeal to the people of the nation to go to Jantar Mantar in large numbers. This is not a matter concerning one person or one party, this is about the country,” he said.