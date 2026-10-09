Will join with my family, says Arvind Kejriwal, making appeal for Jantar Mantar mobilisation

Arvind Kejriwal says he will join the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid Delhi security curbs.

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiOct 9, 2026 05:02 PM IST
AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "I appeal to the people of the nation to go to Jantar Mantar and take part in the protest against Gyanesh Kumar. I, along with my family, will also go there.", in Panaji on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "I appeal to the people of the nation to go to Jantar Mantar and take part in the protest against Gyanesh Kumar. I, along with my family, will also go there.", in Panaji on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)
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Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said he intends to join tomorrow’s protest in the national capital, called by the Cockroach Janata Party against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“The way the BJP government at the Centre… is threatening the democracy… votes are being deleted on a mass scale. Those who don’t vote for BJP, their votes are cut and fake votes are added,” Kejriwal said, speaking to reporters in Goa.

“The whole country is demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar… I appeal to the people of the nation to go to Jantar Mantar in large numbers. This is not a matter concerning one person or one party, this is about the country,” he said.

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Also Read | The CJP-AISA protest in Delhi: Know Date, Place, Timings, Traffic Diversions

“And tomorrow this protest is starting at Jantar Mantar. Mein bhi jaunga, mera poora parivar bhi jaega, aap sab log jaaiye (I will go, my entire family will also ago and you all should go too),” he said.

Authorities and the police in Delhi have enforced curbs to stop people from gathering at Jantar Mantar, citing a denial of permission for the protest. These include curbs on trains supposed to stop at railway stations in the national capital and several Delhi Metro stations being shut from tonight.

On Friday, the Supreme Court raised concerns over some of these measures, saying the closure of Metro station would affect thousands of commuters.

◆ More on this big story ◆
Can’t bring everything to halt: SC on Delhi Metro closure for EC protest“We are mainly concerned about the complete closure of metro station entries; we have serious concerns about this,” the Supreme Court said.Read the full story →
Permission denied, says Delhi Police for CJP Jantar Mantar protest tomorrowDelhi Police denied permission for a Cockroach Janta Party protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, citing rule violations and BNSS Section 163 prohibitory orders.Read the full story →
Delhi Police’s 37-point dragnet to block CJP protests: In graphicsTrains cancelled, 60 metro stations closed, and hotel bookings restricted: Delhi Police have activated a 37-point dragnet across the national capital to prevent Saturday’s Jantar Mantar demonstration against alleged voter roll irregularities. Here is how the security clampdown will impact commuters and visitors across the city.Read the full story →
Delhi CJP Protest: Trains to New Delhi, Nizamuddin cancelled tomorrow between 4 am – 2 pmDelhi train cancellation: Indian Railways has cancelled all mails and express trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations for 10 hours on October 10 amid a CJP protest.Read the full story →
Sign a bond, skip Delhi: Maharashtra police warn would-be protesters against Oct 10 agitationA day before the Cockroach Janata Party's Jantar Mantar protest, activists in Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune say police came to their homes, called them on trains and detained some. The DGP's office admits issuing notices but denies any detentions.Read the full story →
Trains, metros, Uber, Oyo and stadiums: The crackdown for Delhi CJP October 10 protestThe Delhi Police has not granted permission for the CJP-AISA protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163Read the full story →

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Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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