Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia in Puducherry LIVE: Tyranny of unelected over elected unacceptable, says AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will visit Puducherry today, where Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is holding an indefinite dharna against L-G Kiran Bedi. The duo are expected to reach around noon. A day before their visit, Kejriwal tweeted: "The people of Delhi are in complete solidarity wid the people of Puducherry. Why are the people of Delhi and Puducherry being denied democracy even 70 years after independence?"

L-G Kiran Bedi stops riders to enforce her helmet rule in Puducherry on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Her helmet rule was to come into force on February 11. (PTI Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been agitating against L-G Kiran Bedi since last Wednesday. He is protesting her "negative stand" towards the Congress government. He claims Bedi has stalled multiple decisions by the state government and “blocking crucial files”. Further, the CM and L-G are also at loggerheads over the latter's decision to mandate helmets for two-wheeler riders. Bedi, who is currently in Delhi, is scheduled to return to Puducherry tomorrow.

DMK chief M K Stalin met Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy on Sunday in Puducherry. Stalin saud that the Centre should recall L-G Kiran Bedi as she is "autocratically" impeding implementation of welfare schemes in the Union Territory. He added that she is behaving like a "dictator" and "trampling" democracy, reported PTI.

The visit comes weeks after Kejriwal said he was "eager" for an alliance with the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Like his Puducherry counterpart, Kejriwal also had several run-ins with L-G Anil Baijal in Delhi. Incidentally, Kejriwal defeated Bedi in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections — she was BJP's chief ministerial candidate.

The AAP leaders’ visit to Puducherry comes weeks after Kejriwal said he was “eager” for an alliance with the Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Like his Puducherry counterpart, Kejriwal also had several run-ins with L-G Anil Baijal in Delhi. Incidentally, Kejriwal defeated Bedi in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections — she was BJP ’s chief ministerial candidate.

Narayanasamy's indefinite dharna outside Raj Nivas, the official residence of the L-G, entered the sixth day today. He has accused Bedi of "undemocratic acts and ways of functioning", stalling multiple decisions by the Congress government and "blocking crucial files".

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been on an indefinite dharna at the Raj Nivas, the residence of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi since February 13. Narayanasamy, a Congress leader, has been protesting against Bedi’s decision to mandate helmets for two-wheeler riders in the Union Territory from February 11. Calling it “a clear case of her going her way and causing harassment to the people”, he said he wants to implement the rule only after generating public awareness.

Narayasamy also claims that 39 government schemes, including a free rice scheme, is pending with the Governor due to her “undemocratic acts and ways of functioning”.

Bedi, who is in Delhi till February 20, has invited Narayanasamy for talks at 10 am on February 21. In a letter addressed to him last week, she said that none of the issues raised is pending with her office. “Instead of you waiting for my response to your letter (dated February 7) you have instead come to Raj Niwas demanding a reply in this unlawful manner. This method is unheard of from a person of your position,” she wrote.

Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday: "The people of Delhi are in complete solidarity wid the people of Puducherry. Why r the people of Delhi and Puducherry being denied democracy even 70 yrs after independence?"