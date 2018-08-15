Arvind Kejriwal in his I-Day speech laments ‘backwardness’ in India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018. (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018. (PTI Photo)

In his Independence Day address, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lamented the ‘backwardness’ in the country and asked why can’t other states replicate the success of Delhi in the area of education and health. “The question is why India is backward. If Delhi can achieve success in education, health, supply of water and electricity in three years, why it could not take place in the rest of India,” said Kejriwal at the Chhatrasal stadium in New Delhi.

Commenting on the alarming rise in communal violence, the chief minister said, “These days, India is known as a place where communal riots and rapes with women take place.” He claimed that ‘unprecedented’ development has taken place in Delhi during AAP’s over three-year rule.

Kejriwal in his speech gave examples of countries like Japan, saying the “country which was ravaged in World War II managed to rise again and is now way ahead of us”. He also said many other countries which gained independence after India are now more developed.

Stating that AAP dreamt of an India that would be the number one country in the world, Kejriwal said, “If good education is ensured to all children in the country, our poverty and unemployment can be removed within one generation.”

Kejriwal also claimed that his party is the most honest in the country and it has attained most of its success due to its honesty. When the audience present at the stadium applauded the CM and raised slogans saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Kejriwal said the slogan will be realised when all the children will receive a good education, farmers will get price for their crops, women will be respected, and no country in the world will be able to browbeat India.

The CM pointed out that Delhi had come up with the best drainage system thousands of years ago, however, it now lacks a decent sewer system despite 70 years of Independence. “But, the wind of change is blowing now. Delhi will have the best sewer system in the world in the next five years,” he said.

Taking a dig on his critics who had alleged the AAP government of being ‘stubborn’, the CM said, “Yes, we are stubborn because we want corruption free, rich and educated India. Our dreams are big but achievable.”

The chief minister signed off singing “Hum Honge Kamyab” along with school children present in the event.

(with PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd