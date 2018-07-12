Arvind Kejriwal blames Modi govt for I-T raids on Yogendra Yadav’s family, calls it vendetta politics

I-T raids at Yogendra Yadav’s family hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal said Modi said government should stop such vendetta politics. (File photo) I-T raids at Yogendra Yadav’s family hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal said Modi said government should stop such vendetta politics. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government for the raids by the Income Tax department at two hospitals run by Yogendra Yadav’s sisters in Rewari town of Haryana and said the government should stop such vendetta politics.

“We strongly condemn victimisation of Yogendra Yadav’s family by Modi govt thro the use of agencies like IT. Modi govt shud stop such vendetta politics,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The IT department, which started its searches at 11 am on Wednesday, claimed it found “unaccounted cash” of Rs 20 lakh along with evidence of purchase of jewellery from PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, payments for which were allegedly made partly in cash. Following this, Swaraj India party leader Yogendra Yadav told The Indian Express: “Whatever was found during the raid is for the hospital authorities to explain. I raised my voice because they are being punished for my actions.”

The Income Tax department searched two hospitals run by Yogendra Yadav’s sisters in Rewari town of Haryana Wednesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) The Income Tax department searched two hospitals run by Yogendra Yadav’s sisters in Rewari town of Haryana Wednesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Alleging that his family was being targeted by the “Modi regime”, the leader also said an I-T team of “100+” launched “massive” raids at the hospital and nursing home to “intimidate” or “silence” him for launching an agitation for farmers and against liquor vends in the city. “It’s a clear-cut exercise aimed at silencing me as I have announced an agitation to ensure fair crop prices for farmers and against liquor vends near hospitals,” Yadav said.

“It sounds like too much of a coincidence that out of close to 200 hospitals in Rewari, the two that they raid are run by my sisters. Both have donated money to my party through RTGS… There has been complete transparency in our dealings,” he added.

However, a senior tax official said “due protocol” was followed during the searches. He also said that the tax department has evidence against Yadav’s family members. It has found unaccounted cash of Rs 20 lakh and evidence of jewellery purchased from Nirav Modi, for which the family members made the payments partly in cash.

