Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Arvind Kejriwal government causing conflict on Supreme Court verdict on Delhi power tussle, says BJP

Arvind Kejriwal government causing conflict on Supreme Court verdict on Delhi power tussle, says BJP

The matter of services, including transfer and postings of Delhi government bureaucrats, are so far under the LG's jurisdiction. 

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 8, 2018 11:26:14 pm
Kejriwal LG BJP power tussle Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo)
Related News

The BJP on Sunday accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of adopting “confrontationist” attitude towards the Centre and causing “conflict” in Delhi on the recent Supreme Court verdict.

“Kejriwal is creating unnecessary confusion and conflict situation in Delhi, despite clear orders from the Supreme Court,” said Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

In its judgement, the five-judge bench had advised the AAP government to abandon the path of “anarchy” to ensure harmony with various stakeholders including the Lieutenant Governor (LG), he said. “Contrary to the court orders, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unleashed another round of confrontation regarding transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital,” he alleged. The AAP government has claimed control over ‘services’ citing the July 4 verdict by the Supreme Court that gave it executive powers in matters barring the subjects of police, land and public order.

The matter of services, including transfer and postings of Delhi government bureaucrats, are so far under the LG’s jurisdiction. Gupta claimed the apex court order has established the “status quo” vis-a-vis the special status of Delhi as per the Constitution.

“The Supreme Court did not rule on the Central government notification of May 21, 2015. It will be heard by the regular bench of the Supreme Court. Till a decision is given by the bench, the present position with regard to services will hold,” he claimed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his “latest bid to create chaos and confusion has been attacking the LG,” he alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement