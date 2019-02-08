Arvind Kejriwal flags off 16 bike ambulances

With an aim to provide emergency healthcare services in congested areas, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched bike-ambulance services in the capital Thursday.

Advertising

As many as 16 GPS-enabled bike ambulances were flagged off on a pilot basis in east Delhi in the first phase, with the government promising to increase their number in the coming days.

“If there’s a medical emergency in narrow bylanes, bike ambulances can go there and immediately tend to patients,” said Kejriwal.

The First Responder Vehicles (FRV), which are modified and medically equipped, were purchased by the Centralised Accident & Trauma Services (CATS), a statement said.

Each FRV contains a portable oxygen cylinder, a first-aid kit and dressing material, air-splints, foldable transfer sheets, ambu bags, glucometer, pulse oxymeter, a portable manual suction machine, a GPS device and a communication device. The vehicles will be driven by trained personnel. The project was completed in Rs 23 lakh, as against a sanctioned fund of Rs 40 lakh, the statement stated.

Advertising

“This is a big step in the health sector. Everybody knows that the Delhi government is doing good work in education and health sectors,” Kejriwal said, adding that the vehicles would be preferable from the point of view of traffic.