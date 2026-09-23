‘Arrest Gyanesh Kumar, cancel recent elections’: Arvind Kejriwal on Express investigation

Arvind Kejriwal said: "Gyanesh Kumar was running the Election Commission of India on his own."

Written by: Jatin Anand, Abhishek Chakraborty
3 min readUpdated: Sep 23, 2026 01:41 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal on Gyanesh KumarArvind Kejriwal during his video address on Wednesday.
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Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be arrested. At a press conference, following The Indian Express report, which flagged that two out of three Election Commissioners complained about being kept in the dark, adding new voters, and deleting names, Kejriwal said: “Gyanesh Kumar was running the Election Commission of India on his own.”

He also demanded the reinstatement of electoral rolls dating back three years and re-election for the state Assemblies in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“Through this press conference, we demand that Gyanesh Kumar should be arrested and prosecuted. All the elections held in the last few years should be cancelled and held again. The Election Commission is not the name of one individual. It comprises three members… one Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners,” he said.

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ALSO READ | ‘Illegal, unauthorised’: Election Commissioners objected to Form 6 change

“All three participate in meetings, where decisions are taken either unanimously or by majority. None of the three has the authority to take decisions individually. No single person can run the Election Commission or issue orders to its officers. The Chief Election Commissioner is described in English as ‘First Among Equals.’ All three are equal… the Chief Election Commissioner only chairs and presides over the meetings and does not have any additional authority,” Kejriwal further said.

Alleging manipulation of the voter rolls through the SIR, Kejriwal said it was the “nation’s biggest scandal” that have shaken the roots of the country.

“…The entire SIR process, in line with which over 13 crore names were struck off voter lists in 30 states is completely illegal because it had not been officially approved by the Election Commission,” he said.

READ THE EXPRESS INVESTIGATION REPORT HERE | 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

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What did the Indian Express investigation find?

The Express Investigation report found that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had complained on record about being kept in the dark, adding new voters, and deleting names. They said called steps on new voters ‘unauthorised and illegal’. They even warned against voter database access being ‘centralised’ in Delhi, a step which would bypass state officials.

On concerns over integrity of voter software, the dissenting Commissioners even knocked on the Cabinet Secretary’s door. This marks an unprecedented rupture inside the Election Commission and reveals a cloud over its conduct.

ECI SIR Express investigation

ALSO READ | ‘Act of treason’: Rahul Gandhi renews ‘vote chori’ charge after Express report

◆ more in this series ◆
‘Illegal, unauthorised’: Election Commissioners objected to Form 6 change
The section itself was not marked mandatory, but applicants could not proceed to submit the form without answering it.
Read the full story →
What Election Commission rift reveals: Cloud over its conduct
There has been dissent within the Election Commission earlier but this one is very different.
Read the full story →
'ECs knocked on Cabinet Secretary’s door over voter software integrity
Over ten months, from November to August, the two Commissioners said so repeatedly and in writing
Read the full story →
14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps
From keeping them in the dark to adding new voters, deleting names, ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi flagged "unauthorised, illegal" moves.
Read the full story →

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Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 17 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty
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Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement. He is closely involved in shaping and commissioning stories for the digital platform, with a focus on breaking news, explanatory journalism, and sharp, reader-oriented presentation. His work spans editorial planning, real-time news judgment, headline optimisation, and platform strategy, including search and social distribution. He has a strong interest in the evolution of news consumption in the digital ecosystem. He is particularly interested in how national newsrooms adapt to platform-led distribution models, data-informed editorial choices, and the balance between speed, depth, and credibility in digital-first journalism. His core interest areas are business, science, and political news. Education and interest areas: Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Journalism. His academic grounding informs his reportage and editing, particularly on politics, governance, and public policy. He is interested in the future of digital journalism, newsroom transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology, platforms, and public discourse. Abhishek hails from Assam's Guwahati and is proficient in English, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. When not in the newsroom, Abhishek can be found exploring food trails around Delhi and Northeast India. In his leisure, Abhishek likes to go on long drives or bike rides, play cricket and games, and explore historical places. Work experience: Abhishek has over 12 years of experience at The Times of India, The Quint, India Today, ABP Network, and now, at The Indian Express. ... Read More

 

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