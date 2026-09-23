‘Arrest Gyanesh Kumar, cancel recent elections’: Arvind Kejriwal on Express investigation

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be arrested. At a press conference, following The Indian Express report, which flagged that two out of three Election Commissioners complained about being kept in the dark, adding new voters, and deleting names, Kejriwal said: “Gyanesh Kumar was running the Election Commission of India on his own.”

He also demanded the reinstatement of electoral rolls dating back three years and re-election for the state Assemblies in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“Through this press conference, we demand that Gyanesh Kumar should be arrested and prosecuted. All the elections held in the last few years should be cancelled and held again. The Election Commission is not the name of one individual. It comprises three members… one Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners,” he said.