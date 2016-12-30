Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Arvind Kejriwal didn’t learn lesson from raids in Rajendra Kumar case: Manoj Tiwari

Arvind Kejriwal didn’t learn lesson from raids in Rajendra Kumar case: Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari has accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "nepotism" claiming that Nikunj Agarwal is a "relative" of the Chief Minister.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2016 10:59:48 pm
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Nikunj Agarwal, Rajendra Kumar, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya, India news, Latest news, National news Manoj Tiwari in Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Top News

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday held Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain responsible for “violation of administrative procedures” in Nikunj Agarwal’s appointment and said the Chief Minister didn’t learn lesson from the raids in his secretary Rajendra Kumar’s case. CBI on Friday carried out searches at the office of Nikunj Agarwal in connection with alleged irregularities in his appointment at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalya and subsequently as officer on special duty to Jain.

Watch What Else is Making News

Tiwari said that the Delhi Chief Minister is “responsible” for this second raid by the CBI at Delhi Secretariat in one year.

“Had Kejriwal learnt his lessons from his secretary Rajendra Kumar’s matter and rectified irregularities in his government, the raid today could have been avoided,” he said in a statement.

Tiwari also accused the Kejriwal government of “nepotism” claiming that Nikunj Agarwal is a “relative” of the Chief Minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now