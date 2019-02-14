SC verdict on Delhi govt vs Centre: Unconstitutional, undemocratic, says Arvind Kejriwal

Soon after the Supreme Court Thursday delivered its verdict on regulations of services in the national capital pertaining to the power tussle between the Delhi government and L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it as ‘against the Constitution’ and ‘against democracy’.

Terming the verdict as an “injustice to the people of Delhi”, the Delhi chief minister said his government will consider taking any legal route against the SC judgment.

“We have relentlessly fought with the L-G and bureaucrats to ensure that files are cleared. How will Delhi function like this? If we have to sit on a dharna for getting files cleared, then how do we run Delhi?” Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

He also alleged that the BJP-led central government is creating hurdles in the functioning of the AAP government in the Capital.

We appeal to the People of Delhi,

You have to strengthen us.

We will fight for Full Statehood and betterment of Delhi.”- @ArvindKejriwal #DelhiVsCenter pic.twitter.com/AuxnTQX0ep — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 14, 2019

The SC bench comprising Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan agreed on the Centre having control over the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Delhi, but had a difference in opinion on jurisdiction over ‘Services’ following which the issue has been referred to a larger bench.

The apex court gave the Stamp Act, Electricity Board and Public Prosecutor to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and Commission of inquiry, ACB to the Centre. The NCT also got the ‘Revision of minimum rates of agricultural land’ but the Court said that the L-G can refer to the President in this case.

Over the ACB being handed over to the Centre, Kejriwal said, “ACB was under Delhi government for 40 years. Now, if anybody will come to us with any corruption complaint, how will we act on that?”

The AAP party chief also appealed to the people of Delhi to ‘give all seven seats to AAP’ following which, “We (Delhi govt) will force them (Centre) to grants full statehood to Delhi”.