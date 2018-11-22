AAP to convene special assembly to discuss ‘Centre, police attitude’ on Kejriwal attack

Alleging the role of Delhi Police and the BJP in the chill powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government Thursday decided to convene a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on November 25 to discuss “the attitude of the Centre and the Delhi Police over the incident”, among other issues, PTI reported.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that the legislators will also discuss the alleged deletion of names in voters list in the city. “The Delhi Cabinet has decided to hold a one-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday to discuss recent attack on the CM and deletion of 30 lakh names in voters list across the city,” Sisodia said.

On Tuesday, a man, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, lunged at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his chamber in the Delhi Secretariat, broke his spectacles and tried to smear his face with chilli powder before being whisked away by security personnel.

Sisodia had then alleged that the incident was an outcome of a “conspiracy hatched by the BJP with the Delhi Police”. “Today it was chilli powder. It could have been a pistol or acid. The questions is how do such incidents happen so frequently? This could not have been possible without the Delhi Police being in cahoots with the BJP,” he asked.

The Delhi BJP had termed the incident as a “drama” and demanded a “high-level” probe into it.