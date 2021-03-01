Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP, govt for Red Fort incident on Jan 26

ALLEGING THAT the incident of raising a religious flag on Red Fort during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally through Delhi on January 26 was orchestrated by the BJP-led Union government, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the “ones who raised the flag (on Red Fort) were their (BJP’s) own karyakartas”.

Addressing a kisan panchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Kejriwal also said that farmers have been failed by political parties since decades, and the three agri laws brought in by the Centre in particular is a death knell for farmers.

This was AAP’s maiden kisan panchayat in Uttar Pradesh, after a series of such gatherings held by the Congress, the Ajit Singh-led RLD and the BKU across the state, especially in western UP. The rally at Meerut’s Sanskriti Resort ground was attended by more than 5,000 people.

In a reference to the BJP-led government at the Centre, Kejriwal said. “Laal kile ka pura kaand inhone karwaya (they orchestrated the whole incident at Red Fort). I am the CM of Delhi and people from all states – UP, Haryana, Punjab – come to me. They all told me that they (BJP) were giving directions to the people, asking them to go here or there, since they (protesters) didn’t know the roads (of Delhi). The ones who raised the flag (on Red Fort) were their own karyakartas.”

Accusing the Centre of falsely prosecuting farmers, he said, “Our farmers can be anything, our farmers can die. But they will not be traitors.”

On farmers’ protests at the doors of Delhi, Kejriwal said: “Our farmer brothers are sitting in protest for more than 95 days – no one enjoys being out in the cold; 250 farmers have died. In 70 years, many governments came. All parties fooled the farmers. All parties say, we will give farmers the right price before elections. If that had happened, no farmer would have died (in all these years). These farm laws are a death warrant – every farmer will be reduced to a mere laborer in his own farm. This is a do-or-die battle.”

Kejriwal said BJP had promised before 2014 General Election that the Swaminathan report would be implemented once it forms the government, but it subsequently submitted an affidavit in court that they will not give MSP.

Slamming the government for its treatment of farmers, he drew parallels with the British rule: “Farmers have been met with lathis, water cannons, keelein (nails). Even the British did not behave like this. You have left the British behind — even the British didn’t put nails when they went to collect revenue.”

The AAP is looking to intensify agitation against the farmer legislation in UP through more such gatherings.

With AAP having announced its decision to contest the UP Assembly elections due next year, Kejriwal also seemed to set the base for future campaigning, recalling policies implemented by his government after it came to power in Delhi. He stated that a government with “achhi niyat (good intention)” should come to power in UP.