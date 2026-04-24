‘BJP has jolted Punjabis’: Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction after Raghav Chadha exit

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday shared a cryptic post after Raghav Chadha announced that he, along with other party MPs, would merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Taking to X, the AAP leader said, “The BJP has once again given Punjabis a shove.”

This comes shortly after the AAP MP, at a press conference, said two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha will merge with the BJP and “exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India”.

“We have decided that we, the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP,” he said.