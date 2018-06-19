Deadlock ends as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls off nine-day sit-in at L-G’s residence, AAP terms it ‘victory of democracy’ 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ended his sit-in at L-G’s residence on Tuesday. (Source: AAP official/Twitter) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ended his sit-in at L-G’s residence on Tuesday. (Source: AAP official/Twitter)

Bringing an end to the nine-day political deadlock in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday called off his sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence after bureaucrats started attending meetings with AAP ministers,

“We have nothing against IAS officers, 99% of them are good people, we have worked with them to improve governance in Delhi. They were just a front for interference by central govt & LG,” Kejriwal said in a press conference after leaving the L-G’s residence. He also stated that the “struggle” will continue until Delhi is granted full statehood.

Kejriwal, along with his Cabinet Ministers–Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai–had been staging a sit-in protest at the L-G’s office since June 11 over their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

The bureaucrats have been at loggerheads with the AAP dispensation following the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

The development came hours after the L-G wrote to the chief minister asking him to meet officers urgently to address concerns of both sides through dialogue. Baijal shot off a letter to Kejriwal in response to his deputy Manish Sisodia’s communication in which the latter had asked for a meeting between the government and bureaucrats to end the impasse.

Sisodia and Jain, who were on a hunger strike at the L-G’s office and were hospitalised after their health deteriorated, were discharged this morning from the LNJP Hospital.

“The L-G requested the CM to urgently meet the officers at the Secretariat so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi,” an official from Baijal’s office said in a statement.

