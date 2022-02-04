Arvind Kejriwal an ‘imposter’, came to Goa to assist the BJP: Randeep Surjewala

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was an “imposter” and “Chhota Modi”.

“Arvind Kejriwal is nothing but Chhota Modi. His mannerism, his culture, his autocracy, his dictatorship…,” Surjewala said at the Congress House in Panaji on Thursday. He said that AAP had been dispatched to contest elections in Goa at the behest of the BJP.

“Arvind Kejriwal is an imposter. Arvind Kejriwal finally represents what RSS or BJP represents. He is in Goa and Uttarakhand to give cover fire to the BJP which is losing ground. AK tried to do this last time in Punjab but failed. They have again sent him,” said Surjewala.

“Imposters are here to assist the BJP, to give cover fire to the BJP. That is why we need to be wary of those imposters who wear a white topi (cap) but wear RSS colours inside,” said Surjewala.

He said when BJP fears its defeat, it uses the AAP and the AIMIM to its rescue. “There are two people BJP will send wherever they are losing. They will seem to be wearing a different cap, they will seem to oppose the BJP but let no Goan be mistaken. Arvind Kejriwal runs his government with the assistance and active help of the BJP. Otherwise, so many scams have happened in Delhi there is no way he would have been able to rule. He would have been behind bars even if 10 percent of those scams were investigated and taken to the logical conclusion in a court of law,” Surjewala said.

With the opposition vote divided since multiple parties like the AAP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are in the election fray, Surjewala said, “Division of votes is manufactured, created and perpetuated by the BJP. Are they here to fight for Goa or are they here to help the BJP? The TMC needs to think also…are they here to fight for Goa or are they here to help BJP. It’s not too late. I urge upon them, I appeal to them. In democracy, everybody has a right to fight and I am not disputing their right. Every other party has to understand, think and introspect whether by their acts and deeds, unknowingly or unknowingly, are they giving coverfire to the BJP? It’s not too late if they realise this is correct. I would then humbly with folded hands urge upon them to shed all inhibitions and help Congress party and its candidates.”

Attacking the BJP for its alleged failure to work in the interest of Goa, Surjewala said that the BJP’s rule in Goa for the last decade stood for four ‘Is’ – Inequality, Injustice, Income disparity and inflation-hit Goa.