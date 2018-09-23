Modi govt vs AAP: Arvind Kejriwal dares Amit Shah for public debate on governance

BJP chief Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. BJP chief Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday threw up an open debate challenge to BJP chief Amit Shah on the performance of AAP government and the Centre, in the national capital.

While hitting back at the BJP leader for saying “Kejriwal’s only mantra is to tell lies, and talk forcefully and repeatedly,” the Delhi CM referred to the “wrong deeds” of the Modi government to suggest that the AAP government did not “indulge in a single act of this kind”.

In a series of tweets posted in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Amit Shah Ji, our government has done 10 times more than what Modi Ji has done during the last four years. Look at the anti-people and wrong deeds of Modi Ji, we have not indulged in a single act of this kind. I challenge you, come let us have a public debate at Ramlila Maidan before the people of Delhi.”

The AAP chief also sought to know how much money the BJP-led government at the Centre had provided to the national capital in the 14th Finance Commission. “Amit Shah Ji, how much money did your government provide to Delhi in the 14th Finance Commission? Merely Rs 325 crore? People of Poorvanchal reside in Delhi also. Why did your government not provide money for their development? Why this discrimination against Poorvanchalis living in Delhi?” Kejriwal asked.

During the rally in Ramlila Maidan earlier in the day, Shah had claimed that the Modi government has released Rs 13.80 lakh crore in the past 4.5 years, ensuring development through expressways, hospitals and industries in the area.

Slamming the Centre over the alleged deteriorating policing and sanitation, which come under the jurisdiction of the central government and BJP-controlled civic bodies in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “People of Delhi had given merely two works – policing and sanitation – and you have worsened both. Neither have you been able to keep Delhi clean nor have you been able to perform policing functions properly. We were given the responsibility of electricity, water, education and health by the people of Delhi and our performance in these sectors is being lauded the world over.”

