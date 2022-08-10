Arvind Kejriwal: AAP will be a national party if one more state recognises

August 10, 2022 2:34:44 am
After receiving state party status in Goa, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the “Broom” party will soon become a “national ” party. The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared AAP a state party in Goa, after reviewing its performance in the February Assembly polls.
Congratulating party workers, Kejriwal posted a communication the party received from the Election Commission and said, “After Delhi and Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared a national party.”
He further added, “I congratulate each and every volunteer for their hard work. I thank the people for reposing faith in AAP.”
