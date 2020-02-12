Kejriwal’s lies will not work in Punjab: State BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma Tuesday said that the Delhi results will have no impact on Punjab politics. (Representational Image) Punjab BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma Tuesday said that the Delhi results will have no impact on Punjab politics. (Representational Image)

“We respect the mandate. Our workers worked really hard, but it was for the voters to make the final decision…Result of Delhi polls will have no impact on Punjab politics and BJP’s performance. Kejriwal’s lies will not work in Punjab,” he said.

“Voters of Punjab are very intelligent and are not going to fall in AAP’s trap yet again. AAP had 4 MPs from Punjab in 2015, they have nearly 20 MLAs in Vidhan Sabha as of now. Hence their peak performance in Punjab has already happened, they cannot surpass that. People can’t give them more chances now.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said: “The next turn will be in Punjab where Congress will be wiped out of power in the coming Vidhan Sabha polls.”

Sharma said he is focusing on strengthening the BJP in rural and urban sectors. However, he evaded the question about few BJP leaders seeking more seats in Vidhan Sabha in 2022 polls.

