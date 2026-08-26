‘Low mileage, high costs’: E20 woes take centrestage as Arvind Kejriwal parades those affected

Arif Ahmed stepped on the dais, holding a “throttle body” — a component of a motorcycle’s engine that, he explained, is crucial for optimal performance.

Speaking at the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) town hall in Goa against the Centre’s E20 ethanol-blending policy on Tuesday, Ahmed, a mechanical engineer who runs a superbike workshop in Benaulim, claimed that since the introduction of E20 fuel, many of his customers’ motorcycles have been facing issues with this particular component.

“We are seeing a lot of issues in this component [throttle body] since the transition to E20 petrol. It seems to impact the injectors and rubber O-rings inside… and leads to accumulation of a white powder,” he said. “In Goa, many people work on cruises and are away for six months. By the time they return, the ethanol in fuel has separated from the petrol, which then severely impacts the engine,” he said.