‘Low mileage, high costs’: E20 woes take centrestage as Arvind Kejriwal parades those affected

3 min readPanajiAug 26, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Arif Ahmed stepped on the dais, holding a “throttle body” — a component of a motorcycle’s engine that, he explained, is crucial for optimal performance.
Speaking at the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) town hall in Goa against the Centre’s E20 ethanol-blending policy on Tuesday, Ahmed, a mechanical engineer who runs a superbike workshop in Benaulim, claimed that since the introduction of E20 fuel, many of his customers’ motorcycles have been facing issues with this particular component.
“We are seeing a lot of issues in this component [throttle body] since the transition to E20 petrol. It seems to impact the injectors and rubber O-rings inside… and leads to accumulation of a white powder,” he said. “In Goa, many people work on cruises and are away for six months. By the time they return, the ethanol in fuel has separated from the petrol, which then severely impacts the engine,” he said.
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AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said Goa is among the states most affected by the “forced” E20 rollout since the density of car owners and two-wheelers is among the highest here. “About 87% of families own a two-wheeler and over 47% own a four-wheeler in Goa — much higher than the national average,” Kejriwal said.
He said based on testimonies of people from across the country, the mileage of vehicles seems to have reduced by 30 to 40%, while the vehicles’ engines are also suffering damage on an extensive scale, due to the ethanol-blended fuel.
‘They cannot speak openly’
Kejriwal said he had written to 29 automobile manufacturers seeking clarity on the E20 compliance of vehicles manufactured before 2023. He said officials from nine companies responded, claiming “off the record” that E20 could be dangerous for vehicles that are not compatible with the fuel. “They cannot speak openly. If they do, they will face raids from ED, CBI, Income Tax…,” he said.
The former Delhi Chief Minister said a study by The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had highlighted concerns regarding E20, and alleged that the government put pressure on SIAM following which the report was withdrawn, after it was out in public domain and social media.
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Munir Chauhan, a food delivery agent from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, said he had taken the day off work to attend the town hall. “The average [mileage] of my motorcycle has come down from 60 km per litre to 45-50 km per litre in the last few months. I have to work 13-14 hours a day, since a part of my savings now goes towards fuel expenses due to the reduced mileage caused by E20. The motorcycle also moves haltingly now,” he added.
Cedric Lobo, a civil engineer, cited the example of a relative, who commutes to work and to drop her children to school daily. “Her fuel cost has gone up to Rs 6,000 from Rs 4,500-5,000 earlier. So, there has definitely been a reduction in the mileage,” he added.
Kejriwal also raised concerns over the alleged diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol production, stating that this has created a shortage of sugar for Indians and increased dependence on imports, which, he said, could put pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves. “The price of sugar has increased by Rs 30 per kg in one month,” he said.