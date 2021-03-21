AAP stands with protesting farmers, Punjab govt deceived them: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, claiming that the CM had made "big promises and "not even a single promise has been fulfilled".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said while his party will always stand in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the central farm laws, it is the Punjab government that has deceived farmers by not keeping its poll promises.

Addressing a Kisan Maha Sammelan organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Punjab’s Moga, Kejriwal hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, claiming that the CM had made “big promises” and “not even a single promise has been fulfilled”.

“Captain Sahib had said smartphones will be given. Who got smartphones, just raise your hands? Captain Sahib had said farmers’ loan will be waived. Whose loan has been waived, just raise your hands,” he said.

The Delhi CM said the Congress had promised jobs to the youth ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls. “Neither was anyone given a job nor was anyone’s loan waived,” he said.

Setting the stage for the state assembly elections scheduled next year, he said, “I want to ask you if somebody deceives you, then what do you do? Usse se badla lete hain (Revenge is taken from him). Captain Sahib has deceived you. Will he see revenge?”

The AAP said his party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws, and also criticised the Modi-led government over the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, alleging that the Centre wants to “snatch power” from the Chief Minister of Delhi.

He said that his party has so far honoured every promise made to residents of the national capital, such as free power, and improvement in the condition of government hospitals and schools in Delhi.