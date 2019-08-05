Arvind Kejriwal backs scrapping of Article 370, says ‘hope this brings peace’

Toggle Menu
Arvind Kejriwal on Article 370 scrapped: "We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state."

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Monday announced his support to the government’s decision to nullify Article 370 of the Constition that granted Kashmir special status saying he hoped the move will bring peace in the state.

“We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state,” his tweet read.

Amid chaos in the Valley since late Sunday midnight, Shah on Monday announced in Rajya Sabha that the Centre has decided to scrap Article 370 which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also announced bifurcation of the state into two parts, with Ladakh being one Union Territory and Jammu and Kashmir being another UT.

Late Sunday night, the Centre imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district, and also put former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest. This move was condemned by many Congress leaders, with Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram coming out in support of the leaders.

