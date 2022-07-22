5 Questions| Chawls redevelopment: ‘Will start an andolan if requires,’ says Arvind Ganpat Sawant

July 22, 2022 2:39:16 am
What was the issue you raised in the House?
I raised the issue of the redevelopment of BDD (Bombay Development Department) chawls. There are four complexes of BDD chawls — Naigaon, NM Joshi road, Worli and Sewri. These were built during the British era. Now, these buildings are in dilapidated conditions and require redevelopment. While three chawls — Naigaon, NM Joshi Road and Worli — are built on Maharashtra Government land, the fourth —Sewri chawl — is on land that belongs to the Mumbai Port Trust, which comes under the Central government. To develop the Sewri chawl, Centre’s permission is required, which has not been granted till date.
What is the redevelopment plan?
As of now, there are about 16 buildings with very tiny rooms — about 100 square feet in size. The people who are living in these buildings are very poor. Therefore, the state government had decided to redevelop those chawls with its own money and give a 600-square foot house to each eligible dweller of the chawl. The state government took this initiative several years ago, but the Centre has not given the required approval.
Have you raised the issue with the central ministry concerned?
Yes. The matter comes under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and I have raised this on several occasions with ministry officials. When Nitin Gadkari was the minister, we raised this issue. We have also written to the current minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
How will you take this issue further?
While raising this issue in the House today (Thursday), I have requested the Prime Minister to consider the matter of redevelopment of Sewri chawl and ensure that the required permission is granted as soon as possible so that the state government can begin work. If the approval is not given, then I will write a letter to the Prime Minister.
Do you plan to raise the issue outside the House?
I had led a delegation of MLAs, corporators and representatives of residents from the area to meet the Shipping Minister in Delhi. If required, we will start an andolan (protest). But if we do that, then we would be called andolanjivi.
