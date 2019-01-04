Arunima Sinha becomes world’s first woman amputee to scale Mount Vinson, PM Modi congratulates her

Arunima Sinha, the Indian mountaineer who became the world’s first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest in 2013, has now become the first woman amputee to climb Mount Vinson (highest peak of Antarctica).

Advertising

Congratulating Arunima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday tweeted: “Excellent! Congratulations to Arunima Sinha for scaling new heights of success. She is the pride of India, who has distinguished herself through her hard work and perseverance. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours.”

On Thursday, Arunima took to Twitter to inform about her success. “The wait is over we are glad to share with you The World record World’s 1st woman amputee who climbed Mount Vinson (highest peak of Antarctica) has become to the name of our country India. Thank’s to all for their blessings and pray Jai Hind,” she said.

Excellent! Congratulations to @sinha_arunima for scaling new heights of success. She is the pride of India, who has distinguished herself through her hardwork and perseverance. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/Fi8GTQ1QVn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2019

Sinha is a national level volleyball player who had one of her legs amputated in 2011 after she was pushed from a running train by dacoits she had resisted. She had earlier said that she planned to scale six peaks in six continents. “My objective is to climb six peaks in six continents. I still feel pain in my body at times. I have a plate and a rod inserted.” A Padmashri awardee, Sinha had earlier scaled five peaks including Mt Everest, Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Ebrus, Mt Kosciuszko and Mt Aconcagua.

She had also said that she had a dream to become a mountaineer and her dream became a firm resolve when she read articles on mountaineering while lying on a hospital bed. “I decided to become a mountaineer and my family became my biggest motivation. My mother was initially a little concerned but seeing my willpower she also became my biggest motivator,” she added.