Arunachal PSC paper leak: CBI registers FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the assistant engineer exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on August 26 and 27. Preliminary investigation has revealed the role of a deputy secretary of the commission in the question paper leak.

On September 10, the Arunachal Pradesh police registered an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at a coaching centre, Jeju Institute, in Itanagar, and unidentified officials of the public service commission in the alleged leakage of the question paper for the recruitment of assistant engineers (civil).

The FIR was re-registered by the CBI in accordance with the laid down procedure.

After registering the FIR, the state police had arrested Taket Jerang, Deputy Secretary, APPSC, in connection with the case on the allegation that he had made crores of rupees by leaking not only the examination for the assistant engineer but also earlier papers. “Jerang’s role is under scanner and the agency will seek court’s permission to question him in the prison where he is lodged under judicial custody,” the official said.