scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Arunachal PSC paper leak: CBI registers FIR

Preliminary investigation has revealed the role of a deputy secretary of the commission in the question paper leak.

The FIR was re-registered by the CBI in accordance with the laid down procedure.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the assistant engineer exam conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on August 26 and 27. Preliminary investigation has revealed the role of a deputy secretary of the commission in the question paper leak.

On September 10, the Arunachal Pradesh police registered an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, a teacher at a coaching centre, Jeju Institute, in Itanagar, and unidentified officials of the public service commission in the alleged leakage of the question paper for the recruitment of assistant engineers (civil).

The FIR was re-registered by the CBI in accordance with the laid down procedure.

After registering the FIR, the state police had arrested Taket Jerang, Deputy Secretary, APPSC, in connection with the case on the allegation that he had made crores of rupees by leaking not only the examination for the assistant engineer but also earlier papers. “Jerang’s role is under scanner and the agency will seek court’s permission to question him in the prison where he is lodged under judicial custody,” the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hybrid Mustard’ or ‘Europ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hybrid Mustard’ or ‘Europ...
The rise of the right in ItalyPremium
The rise of the right in Italy
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 01:33:47 am
Next Story

2 women arrested at Mumbai airport for trying to smuggle 2.65-kg gold

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement