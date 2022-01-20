Army in touch with PLA over missing Arunachal youth; Rahul calls PM’s silence cowardly

The Indian Army is in touch with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China regarding a youth from Arunachal Pradesh who has been missing since January 18. BJP Parliamentarian from East Arunachal, Tapir Gao, had claimed a 17-year-old boy named Miram Taron was abducted by the PLA on Tuesday.

Sources in the defence establishment said the Army is in touch with the PLA through hotlines regarding the issue. However, sources said a response from the PLA is still awaited.

Sources mentioned that once the Army received information regarding the missing youth, it “immediately contacted the PLA through established mechanism of hotline” informing them that an individual “who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found”.

The Army has sought assistance from the PLA to locate Taron on their side, and return him as per protocol.

While defence establishment sources have mentioned that the boy is missing, Gao has called it an instance of abduction from Indian territory. He claimed two people had been abducted, but one of them managed to escape and reported to the authorities.

Gao Wednesday tweeted, “Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh.”

He said in another tweet, “His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of Govt of India is requested to step up for his early release.” Gao tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Amy, among others.

All the agencies of Govt of India is requested to step up for his early release.

The incident comes at a time when India and China are yet to resolve the over 21-month long standoff in eastern Ladakh, raising further security concerns. In the last week of December, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs had announced standardised Chinese characters and the Tibetan and Roman alphabet for the names of 15 places in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims is South Tibet.

The incident of the missing youth has kicked off a political row. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet on Thursday morning that Modi’s silence is a sign that he doesn’t care. “Just a few days before Republic Day, a bhagya vidhaata (youth) of India is kidnapped by China – We are with the family of Miram Taron and will not lose hope, will not give up. PM’s cowardly silence is his statement – he doesn’t care!”

गणतंत्र दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले भारत के एक भाग्य विधाता का चीन ने अपहरण किया है- हम मीराम तारौन के परिवार के साथ हैं और उम्मीद नहीं छोड़ेंगे, हार नहीं मानेंगे। PM की बुज़दिल चुप्पी ही उनका बयान है- उन्हें फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2022

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, retweeting Gao, asked Modi in a tweet, “How dare Chinese Army transgress into our territory again? How can GOI permit abduction of our citizens? How can GOI remain mum? Why is Govt not listening to the earnest appeal of its own M.P? Pl don’t say again – ‘koi nahi aaya hai, koi nahi uthhaya’ (nobody has come, nobody has been abducted).”