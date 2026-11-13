Out after month in detention, Siang activist Adum Tayong says stir will continue

After nearly a month in detention, activist Adum Tayong has said protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will continue, reiterating that the project is an existential threat to those living in the Siang Valley. This, even as authorities in the district said detentions were necessary to maintain law and order in the region.
Tayong was among four activists detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) and released on November 7. The four, including Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron, were detained on October 9.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Tayong claimed, “Initially we had no information, and it was only after detention that we were told that APUAPA had been invoked. For nearly a month, we were lodged in the same prison cells as murder convicts. Our phones were seized, and we had little information about what was going on. We were allowed to speak to our families only once in 15 days.”
“We will continue with the protests,” he said.
Protests have erupted across several districts in the state, with a section of residents along the Siang River opposing the proposed 11,200-MW SUMP. While the state government maintains that it has invited different stakeholders for dialogue, organisations like the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) have sought the release of all activists before talks resume.
Tagori Mize, an advocate based out of Itanagar, said, “The four who were released are from Geku village. There are others from different districts who still have FIRs against them and remain in custody.”
Urging the state government to release all activists, Mize, who is also the spokesperson of SIFF, said, “Our stand is clear, and we have listed out our demands to the Arunachal Pradesh government. All FIRs against the protesters and activists should be withdrawn without conditions. The government should also withdraw all paramilitary and armed forces deployed in the state.”
Ashok Tajo, the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang, said APUAPA had to be invoked to maintain law and order in the area.
“APUAPA is basically preventive detention, and for the last few weeks, there were several incidents of houses being attacked and vehicles being torched. Despite repeated requests, a few people from the area had been mobilising people. The environment was quite tense, and in order to contain that, we had to pick up a few people.”
“While they were detained initially, now they are free. The effect of detentions can be seen. Such incidents (of arson) have not been reported in the last few days. People have realised that there is a rule of law. As a district magistrate, it is my duty to maintain law and order and ensure it is peaceful, and I have done my part.”