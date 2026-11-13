Out after month in detention, Siang activist Adum Tayong says stir will continue

After nearly a month in detention, activist Adum Tayong has said protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will continue, reiterating that the project is an existential threat to those living in the Siang Valley. This, even as authorities in the district said detentions were necessary to maintain law and order in the region.

Tayong was among four activists detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) and released on November 7. The four, including Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron, were detained on October 9.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tayong claimed, “Initially we had no information, and it was only after detention that we were told that APUAPA had been invoked. For nearly a month, we were lodged in the same prison cells as murder convicts. Our phones were seized, and we had little information about what was going on. We were allowed to speak to our families only once in 15 days.”