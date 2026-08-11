‘Indisputable reality’: Centre dismisse China over naming places in Arunachal

The latest discussions come as India and China seek to rebuild ties following the severe strain caused by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes and the military face-off that continued for more than four years. (File photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday rejected China’s criticism of India assigning standard names to 27 places and features in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting the state is an “inalienable and integral” part of India and nothing can change this “indisputable reality”.

The MEA also said the situation along its border with China would have a bearing on the broader bilateral relationship, reiterating that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is of “utmost importance”.

‘Border issues most serious’, says MEA

At a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “In matters relating to the border areas between India and China, we have always emphasised in discussions with the Chinese side that we consider these issues as most serious.”