‘LAC transgressions keep happening, nothing new … situation normal now’: Arunachal CM

In his first comments on the ongoing face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu Thursday said transgressions have been happening along the border since China doesn’t recognise the McMahon Line.
“No doubt transgression has happened. It keeps happening; it is nothing new since the border is not defined. The situation is quite normal now and our Armed Forces are guarding the border very well,” Khandu told reporters on the sidelines of the International Tourism Mart here.
“China doesn’t consider the McMahon Line in Arunachal and since the state shares a very long border with Tibet, China — around 1,200 km — sometimes patrolling parties transgress; our soldiers go that side, their patrolling parties also come this side sometimes,” said the CM.
A month after India and China held Corps Commander-level talks in Arunachal Pradesh amid reports of tension in the Taksing area of Upper Subansiri district following moves by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur last week admitted to a “face-off” at “several locations in Arunachal” which are “still ongoing”.
The ITBP chief’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from the Congress, which demanded “immediate answers” from the government on the situation. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs said the situation along the LAC “gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns”. Sources said Indian troops continue to remain deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent any escalation.
The CM also fielded questions on the ongoing protests against the Siang dam project, saying it was more of a “defence mechanism project” than a hydropower project and that the administration was attempting to engage with local communities that are protesting. “It is not a hydropower project; it is a defence mechanism project. Hydropower is an offshoot. It is in the discussion stage. Discussions with the public are going on,” said Khandu.
Last week, protests against the proposed 11,200-MW project of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited turned violent, following which security personnel fired tear gas shells at demonstrators demanding the withdrawal of the forces and the project’s scrapping. Several incidents of arson and vandalism took place in the town of Pasighat in East Siang district, where a group of young protesters took to the streets.
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CM Khandu also spoke of the potential of “battlefield tourism” and “border tourism” in the state. “We are developing tourism potential for all border areas in the state. In fact, most of our tourist spots are located in border areas. However, since this is a strategic state, permits are required and access is controlled,” he said.
One of the famous landmarks in the state is Holy Waterfalls, which is revered by Buddhists. It is located just 250 metres from the LAC and is visited daily by thousands of tourists. This is ensured through coordination between the ITBP, the Army, and the local administration.