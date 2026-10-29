‘LAC transgressions keep happening, nothing new … situation normal now’: Arunachal CM

In his first comments on the ongoing face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu Thursday said transgressions have been happening along the border since China doesn’t recognise the McMahon Line.

“No doubt transgression has happened. It keeps happening; it is nothing new since the border is not defined. The situation is quite normal now and our Armed Forces are guarding the border very well,” Khandu told reporters on the sidelines of the International Tourism Mart here.

“China doesn’t consider the McMahon Line in Arunachal and since the state shares a very long border with Tibet, China — around 1,200 km — sometimes patrolling parties transgress; our soldiers go that side, their patrolling parties also come this side sometimes,” said the CM.