Census portal shows Arunachal town as Chinese territory, glitch resolved

Residents who have completed the digital process are required to share their self-enumeration IDs with the field enumerators (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Hours after a local flagged a glaring error on India’s official Census 2027 self-enumeration portal – showing Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh as China’s ‘Medog’ – authorities corrected the map, underscoring the challenges of the upcoming digital census.

The issue surfaced when Group Captain (retired) Mohonto Panging Pao, a resident of Pasighat, tried to register on the Census official website, se.census.gov.in. The site’s map interface erroneously labeled his town, in East Siang district, as ‘Medog’, a location across the border in China. Sharing a screenshot of the error on the social media platform ‘X’, Panging wrote: “Medog is a town in China! CEO of Google @sundarpichai is Indian! Even official Govt portals are virtually ceding our territory! Needs urgent intervention!”